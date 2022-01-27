Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $28.13

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

