Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 8.1%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $58.96. 8,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 806,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

