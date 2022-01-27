Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 2nd

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

