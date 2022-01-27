First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.19 and a 12 month high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.64.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

