Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The firm had revenue of C$39.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

