Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.