Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

