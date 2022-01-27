Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and $117,938.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

