Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 37,084 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 110.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 271,946 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.