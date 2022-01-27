Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 9,085 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in State Street by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in State Street by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in State Street by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in State Street by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in State Street by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

