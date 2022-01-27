F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.