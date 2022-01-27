Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

