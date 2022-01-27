First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.32. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

