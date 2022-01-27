Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,642 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 953,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 519,566 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

