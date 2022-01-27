Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.17 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,935,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $114.98 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

