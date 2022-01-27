Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,138 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

