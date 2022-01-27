Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

CHD stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.