ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0628

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $306,089.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 100,334,187 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

