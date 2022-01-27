Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0355 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5,079.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.44 or 0.06692426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00295229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.00793024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00400847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00248060 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

