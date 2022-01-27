RMPL Price Tops $0.43 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $251,249.94 and $627.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.