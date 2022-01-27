SLM Co. (SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

