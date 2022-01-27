SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

