Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $10.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.94 on Monday. Grab has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

