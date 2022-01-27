Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133,393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,450 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 53,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

