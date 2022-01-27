EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
EPR opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.
In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EPR Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.
EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
