EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

EPR opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EPR Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

