Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCP. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,010 shares of company stock valued at $580,528.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

