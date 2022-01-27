Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.86 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

