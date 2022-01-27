Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

