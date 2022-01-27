Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $5,240,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.