Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $5,240,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

