Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $137.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00041302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLIXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.