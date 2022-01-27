Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenneco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

