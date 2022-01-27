Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $260.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.79 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $173.58 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

