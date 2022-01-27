KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.