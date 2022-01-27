KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.
NYSE:KBH opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.