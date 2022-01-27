Mizuho Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $125.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.85. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

