44,682 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $232.21 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.08.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

