Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 59.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

