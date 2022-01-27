Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,555 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

DINT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

