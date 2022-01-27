Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $151.72 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.