Darling Ingredients Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

NYSE DAR opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

