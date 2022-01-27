Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

