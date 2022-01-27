Citigroup Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Intel has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

