TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

