Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

