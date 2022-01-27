Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $517,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,007,000 after acquiring an additional 477,893 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $67,568,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 8.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.