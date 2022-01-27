Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

