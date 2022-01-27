Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

