Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 184 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,694 shares of company stock worth $4,353,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

