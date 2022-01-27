Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

