Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000.

NASDAQ:WINVU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.