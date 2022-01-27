Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 900 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.